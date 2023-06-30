Two Killed In Fiery I-95 Crash In Prince George's County: State Police

Silver Spring resident Michael Daniel, 24, was driving in the right lane of the interstate near Route 212 when he attempted to pass a tractor-trailer that was in front of him, setting off a chain-reaction crash.

The crash was reported at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Thursday, June 29 in College Park.

Police say that Daniel rear ended a Hyundai Elantra that was in the next lane, sending both vehicles caroming in opposite directions.

The Charger went off the right side of the road while the Hyundai came to rest facing the opposite direction and caught fire in the opposite side of the roadway.

A man and woman were both declared dead at the scene. They have not yet been positively identified by the Chief Medical Examiner. Daniel was taken by paramedics to an area hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. The Prince George's County State's Attorney's Office will determine whether or not charges should be filed against Daniel.

Following the crash, lanes were closed on I-95 for several hours while state police investigated and cleared the scene.

