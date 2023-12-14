Toddler Killed By Father In MD Remembered For 'Strongest Of Personalities'

Sterling was shockingly shot by his father, Kenneth Petty, who then turned the gun on himself on Sunday, Dec. 10 in Prince George's County in what his family described as a "senseless act of violence," and "unimaginable tragedy."

"We find ourselves grappling with unanswered questions, intense grief, shock, and the overwhelming burden of laying our little one to rest," organizers of a GoFundMe for his mother Cheyenne Glover, wrote.

The child was small, but his death has left a huge hole in his family's hearts.

"Sterling brought so much joy and laughter into our lives during his short time with us," his aunt said. "He was a happy baby with the strongest of personalities. His innocent spirit touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him."

Well-wishers have been swift to rally around Sterling's family, with nearly $6,000 raised by 75 donors just one day after the fundraiser was launched.

"In the wake of this devastating murder-suicide committed by his father, we find ourselves grappling with unanswered questions, intense grief, shock, and the overwhelming burden of laying our little one to rest," the family added.

"It is now our responsibility to ensure that baby Sterling receives the farewell he truly deserves and to support Cheyenne as she navigates the difficult path ahead."

Those interested in donating to the family can do so here.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.