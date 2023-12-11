Police ID Man, Infant Involved In Prince George's County Murder-Suicide

Suitland resident Kenneth Petty, 38, has been identified as the man who allegedly shot and killed 2-year-old Sterling Glover Petty, of Frederick, after the two were found suffering from fatal gunshot wounds inside a car over the weekend

Officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called at around 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon to the 1200 block of Mercantile Lane in the Largo area to conduct a welfare check, according to authorities.

Upon arrival, they were met by a grisly scene.

Investigators say that it is believed Petty shot and killed the child before turning the gun on himself. Both were pronounced dead after they were found by officers inside the vehicle.

The motive for the murder-suicide remains under investigation..

