Murder-Suicide Involving Child Reported By Police In Prince George's County (Developing)

Officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called at around 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon to the 1200 block of Mercantile Lane in Upper Marlboro to conduct a welfare check, according to authorities.

Upon arrival, they were met by a grisly scene.

Police say that the officers found a man and child inside a car both suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

According to investigators, detectives believe that the double fatal shooting was a domestic-related murder-suicide and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

It is unclear what the relationship was between the man and child.

The investigation into the fatal incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates as police release new information.

