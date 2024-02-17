'Suspicious Person' Dies In Police Custody In Prince George's County: Maryland AG

At around 7:45 p.m. on Feb. 16, officers from the department responded to a 911 call for a questionable person who was knocking on doors in the 10700 block of Lake Arbor Way in Largo, causing concerns for some residents, the Attorney General's Office announced on Saturday.

Upon arrival, an officer found a man in the area, who proceeded to walk onto a nearby lawn and laid down, prompting a call for paramedics at the scene, and two other officers were brought in to assist.

The man was placed in handcuffs, according to the AG, so that officers could take him to the hospital for evaluation and possible treatment; however, when he was apprehended, the man went into medical distress, officials said.

Officers provided first aid, and the responding paramedics attempted to save his life, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Attorney General's Office did not ID the man, but said they will typically release it within days of the incident. Officials noted that officers were equipped with body-worn cameras that recorded the incident.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

