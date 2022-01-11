Photo Of SUV Wanted In Shooting That Killed Pro Boxer On Christmas Released By Police

Authorities in Prince George's County have released surveillance footage of the SUV wanted in a shooting that killed a professional boxer in front of his children and girlfriend on the way to Christmas dinner.

Danny Kelly Jr., 30, of Clinton, was behind the wheel of his family's SUV on St. Barnabas Road in Temple Hills, with his girlfriend and three children in the car, Prince George's police said.

Another driver pulled up and opened fire, hitting Kelly around 4:40 p.m., police said. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital a short time later.

In the video, the suspect vehicle is seen on St. Barnabas Road shortly after the shooting. It stops momentarily at a red light before proceeding out of the camera’s view. The suspect vehicle is described as possibly a 2007-2009 model year dark blue GMC Envoy. Click here to watch.

“Since this tragic shooting, investigators have not stopped in their efforts to find Mr. Kelly’s killer," said Major David Blazer of the Major Crimes Division. "We are determined to make an arrest and hold the suspect(s) accountable. We urge anyone in the community who recognizes this SUV, or may have information, to please come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please reference case number 21-0059930.

A $25,000 reward was being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

