Smiling Suspect Wanted For Stabbing Innocent Bystander In The Head At Large: Laurel Police

Carpenter, 26, is on the run following an incident over the weekend in the 7800 block of Contee Road in Laurel that led to first- and second-degree attempted murder charges for the man, authorities announced.

Considered armed and dangerous, the Laurel Police Department issued an alert as they seek the public's assistance in tracking down Carpenter, who is accused of stabbing a random bystander in the head on Friday, Sept. 29.

Police say that Carpenter fled the scene after the stabbing, and his whereabouts remain unknown. The victim was treated at an area hospital for the wound and is expected to survive, they noted.

Carpenter was described as being 6-foot-1 weighing approximately 220 pounds with multiple face tattoos, including the word "Kim" on his cheek.

Anyone who comes into contact with Carpenter has been cautioned to not interact with him and to contact their local police department.

