Sick Raccoon In College Park Tests Positive For Rabies: Health Department

An alert was issued on Thursday advising that the animal was found in the 9500 block of 50th Place in College Park on Tuesday, April 23, "appearing very ill and weak" before it was captured alive by members of the College Park Animal Services Division.

The Maryland Department of Health confirmed this week that the raccoon tested positive for rabies.

Officials said that anyone or any animals that may have had contact with a raccoon in the area between April 13 and April 23 should contact the Health Department by calling (301) 583-3750.

Last month, a similar alert was issued of the agency.

According to health officials, "rabies is a viral disease that mainly infects mammals and is spread through the saliva of the infected animal, usually by a bite."

Symptoms of rabies in animals may include fear of water, excessive salivation, failure to eat or drink, limping, unusually friendly or aggressive behavior, and/or other atypical behaviors such as nocturnal animals emerging during the daytime.

The disease is nearly always fatal to humans once infected if no prompt post-exposure treatment is given.

“We take this issue seriously and are working with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and College Park Animal Services to assess the area’s raccoon population," Dr. Matthew D. Levy, Prince George’s County Health Officer said. "Rabies is a life-threatening disease that is prevented by starting post-exposure treatment as soon as possible.

“Rabies is transmitted through the saliva of an infected animal, usually through a bite or scratch," he continued. "The best way to prevent exposure to rabies is to avoid contact with unfamiliar animals and ensure household pets are vaccinated for rabies.

"Community members should report unusual animal behavior and avoid handling or feeding unknown animals in their community.”

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.