Shooting Victim Found Outside Capitol Heights Hotel Dies At Hospital: Police

Oxon Hill resident Demetric Martin died at an area hospital after being found suffering from gunshot wounds over the weekend at the La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham DC Metro Capital Beltway on Hampton Park Boulevard in Capitol Heights.

Officers were called to the hotel at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22 to investigate the shooting.

Upon arrival, they found Martin outside of the building suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

No information about a suspect or motive for the fatal shooting has been released by the police.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact detectives at the department by calling (301) 516-2512. or Crime Solvers.

