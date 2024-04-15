Three Jackpot Chasers Catch $50,000 Powerball Prize On Ticket Sold At Bowie 7-Eleven

A "big-time lottery crew" is feeling lucky after winning big playing a Powerball ticket that was sold at a Prince George's County 7-Eleven location.

The drawing on Saturday, April 6 was a fortuitous one for three jackpot chasers who sought a billion-dollar prize, but are more than content to settle for a third-tier $50,000 win after pooling their money together, picking up tickets, and finally landing a cash windfall following a years worth of playing Maryland Lottery games.

According to Lottery officials, the group of co-workers - who dubbed themselves the "Big-Time Lottery Crew" - stayed loyal to 7-Eleven on Crain Highway in Bowie, where they've been consistently picking up their tickets, and that loyalty paid off in a big way.

The "crew" said that they also play Lottery games on their own, including scratchers, Pick 4, and Mega Millions games, but none have claimed a prize as big as they did as a group.

"After checking one of the tickets from the April 6 drawing, one player sent news about the $50,000 third-tier win to the co-workers," Lottery officials said. "The two were convinced they were being pranked until they saw the proof."

Once they were convinced that they had, indeed, won $50,000, the group gathered to celebrate and talk about their unexpected win, with each having different plans for the cash.

One woman said she will plan a vacation with her husband, a second earmarked the money for her daughters' college tuition, while the third is simply saving up "as a cushion for a rainy day."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.