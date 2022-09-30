Flasher At Large After Exposing Himself To Women Near University Of Maryland Campus

The Prince George’s County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who allegedly exposed himself to women near the University of Maryland’s College Park campus.

An alert was issued by the University of Maryland Police Department on Friday, Sept. 30 after three women reported to investigators that while at the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and Knox Road, a man exposed himself to them.

The man then left the area in an unknown vehicle. No other information was provided by investigators.

Officials said that the Prince George’s County Police Department advised of the off-campus indecent at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29.

The latest incident comes in the wake of a man brandishing a gun and a second suspect burglarizing bedrooms off-campus in the past week.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the possible identity of the suspect is being asked to contact the Prince George’s County Police Department at 911 or by calling (301) 352-1200).

