Here's What We Know About The Off-Campus University Of Maryland Bedroom Burglaries

A potentially scary scene unfolded near the University of Maryland campus when a burglar entered two occupied bedrooms off-campus, the Prince George's County Police Department confirmed.

Between 2:30 a.m. and 4:40 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, police say that a burglar entered two bedrooms in the 4700 block of Norwich Road when a door to the residence was left unlocked.

The incident was reported to the St. George's County Police Department shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday night and the University of Maryland Police Department was notified of the off-campus burglary at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26.

During the burglaries, investigators said that the suspect left the residence without contacting any residents, though it is unclear if anything was stolen.

At approximately 6:17 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, officials said that “the University of Maryland Police Department received notification from the Prince George’s County Police Department, who confirmed through their investigation that the information (that has been provided) is correct.”

The incident remains under investigation by the Prince George's County Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or possible suspect has been asked to contact investigators at the department by calling (301) 352-1200 or 911.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.