Road To Recovery Begins For Maryland Woman Stabbed Repeatedly During Temple Hills Carjacking

Elda Robinson is out of the hospital, but there is a long road to complete recovery after she was stabbed nine times in the face, neck, and left arm, reportedly by Clinton resident James Minor, leaving her with grievous injuries.

Earlier this month, Robinson's son says that she was the victim of an apparently random carjacking at a Temple Hills restaurant, which shockingly, could have been worse, if not for some Good Samaritans.

Robinson had to undergo a host of procedures following the assault, including one to repair her very damaged Adam's Apple.

"Thanks to the help of people going to the same restaurant who came to her aid, calling 911 and staying with her until help arrived, she was able to make it to the hospital in critical but stable condition," Paul Becker said.

Robinson has since been released from the hospital, and friends and family are rallying around her to help offset the costs she face for her medical expenses.

More than $4,000 has been raised in the days since she was discharged through a GoFundMe campaign that quickly garnered the community's support.

"While this situation has been traumatic, we feel blessed that she survived the attack and is now at home and on the road to recovery," Becker said. "This fundraiser is to help with medical expenses to help get her back on her feet as she recovers from her traumatic ordeal."

Those interested in supporting the family can do so here.

