Carjacker Who Stabbed Senior Citizen Apprehended In Prince George's County, Police Say

Clinton resident James Minor has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of attempted murder and other offenses after he stabbed a woman in her 70s in a business and fled in her stolen vehicle.

The incident was reported at around 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1 in the 7100 block of Temple Hill Road.

Police say that officers were called to the area on Wednesday night, where they found the woman suffering from stab wounds. She was rushed to an area hospital, where she was still being treated and evaluated on Friday, though she was listed in stable condition.

According to the investigation, Minor was identified as a suspect, though the two did not know each other and the motive of the assault remains unanswered.

Minor was arrested on Thursday and charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder, robbery, auto theft, and other related offenses. He is being held in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

The incident remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.