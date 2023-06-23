Rain Fog/Mist 70°

Police ID Teen Gunned Down Outside Liquor Store, Apartments In Temple Hills

A 19-year-old was shot and killed not far from a Temple Hills liquor store and apartment complex late on Thursday afternoon, police say.

The teen's body was found in the 3200 block of Naylor Drive in Temple Hills.
Zak Failla
The Prince George's County Police Department identified DC resident Tyzaiah Gaither as the person who was shot and killed shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 22 in the 3200 block of Naylor Road.

Upon arrival, officers say they found Gaither outside a small strip of buildings on Naylor Road suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information about a possible shooter or motive has been released by the police.

The shooting remains under investigation.

