Police ID Man Who Stole Maryland State Highway Tow Truck, Rammed 13 Vehicles During Pursuit

Laurel resident Flavio Cesar Lanuza is accused of striking more than a dozen vehicles late on Friday afternoon during a lengthy police pursuit that started shortly before 5 p.m. when troopers responded to a hit-and-run crash that was reported at the inner loop of I-495 near the Greenbelt Metro Station.

One of the motorists involved in the four-vehicle crash fled the scene in a Ford Ranger, which proceeded into the I-495/I-95 Park and Ride lot where it went off the road and struck a guard rail.

A State Highway Administration CHART vehicle responded to the second crash site to check on the welfare of the driver - Cesar Lanuza - who got out of his truck and stole the SHA vehicle, leading to a series of crashes.

Troopers attempted to stop Cesar Lanuza, but he struck two vehicles and fled from the area.

According to investigators, troopers from the Rockville, Forestville and College Park barracks, located the vehicle at about 5:50 p.m. in the area of Briggs Chaney Road at Greenmount Road in Calverton.

Cesar Lanuza then entered a parking lot off of Beltsville Road at Calverton Road, ran off the road and struck a pole attached to a power line, before ramming a Maryland State Police vehicle and several other vehicles before entering Priscilla Road in Montgomery County.

The calamity came to its conclusion around 6:30 p.m. when the stolen tow truck became disabled in the 10700 block of Columbia Pike in Silver Spring.

In total, it is believed that Cesar Lanuza struck 13 vehicles, which led to a civilian and two law enforcement members, a Maryland state trooper and a Montgomery County Police officer being taken to area hospitals for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

Cesar Lanuza was arrested at the scene and taken to Suburban Hospital for treatment of his own injuries. Charges are pending, including vehicle theft and first-degree assault.

