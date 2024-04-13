Secretive Lottery Winner From Bowie Claims $50K Scratch-Off Prize In Maryland

A man from Bowie who likes to rack up points from non-winning scratch-off tickets through the Lottery Rewards program hit the jackpot and won big after playing a Hot 7s Tripler ticket that he bought at a BP gas station in Lanham, turning $5 into a $50,000 cash windfall.

Following the big win, the man said that he was excited, but added, "I like to keep it quiet ... That just scared the heck out of me."

According to the lucky lotto player, he will purchase a few instant tickets and enter any non-winning scratch-offs into his My Lottery Rewards account, which has landed him prizes between $100 and $500.

This win was a bit bigger.

The proceeds of his $50,000 scratch-off win will go toward repairs on the house where he lives with his mother, and help square up his finances, he said. The pair also have a celebratory dinner in their future, though no on else is likely to learn about his luck.

