Police ID Man Killed By Armored Truck Employee At Starbucks Near Forestville Mall

Upper Marlboro resident Jonathan Griffin was shot by an armored truck employee at the coffee shop early in the afternoon on Wednesday, July 19 while both were behind the counter, police say.

Members of the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 3400 block of Donnell Drive in Forestville at approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday to investigate a fatal shooting.

Officials said that an armored truck driver was inside Starbucks doing business with store employees when Griffin - who was not an employee at the store - went behind the counter without permission.

The armored truck employee fired his weapon, striking and killing him. It is unclear how many shots were fired.

Police said on Thursday, July 20, that they are still working to determine the events leading up to the fatal shooting, which was caught on security cameras.

No additional information was released by investigators from the department or State's Attorney's Office on Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

