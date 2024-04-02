Overcast 49°

Police ID Driver Killed In 2-Car Crash In Bowie

Police have identified the driver killed in Monday’s crash that left two others injured in Prince George’s County.

Valerie Musson
It happened near the 2700 block of Enterprise Road in Bowie around 1:30 p.m., Daily Voice reported.

Antonio Bernal Gonzalez, 52, of Alexandria, Virginia, was pronounced dead at the hospital after his vehicle collided with another vehicle on the northbound side, police said.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, PGPD added.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online, the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Tips can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0018863.

