Police ID DC Man Gunned Down In Midday Prince George's County Shooting

New details have been released by police in Prince George's County following a midday shooting that left a 29-year-old DC man dead on Wednesday.

Prince George's County Police personnel are investigating the shooting. Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Department
Zak Failla
Kre'sean Hoover-Haskins has been identified as the man who was shot and killed hours after an armored truck employee took justice into his own man and shot a man at an area Starbucks.

Police say that officers were called to the 1200 block of Fairmont Heights Drive shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, where there was a reported shooting in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found Hoover-Haskins suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died on Wednesday.

Detectives said that it is not believed to be a random act and Hoover-Haskins was likely targeted.

No information about a possible motive or shooting suspect has been released by the Prince George's County Police Department.

