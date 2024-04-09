Police ID Accokeek Moped Rider Killed Crossing Highway In Charles County

Jamie Richardson has been identified by police investigators as the moped rider who was killed at approximately 9:15 p.m. on April 8 in the area of Indian Head Highway and Manning Road West in Accokeek.

According to investigators, it is believed that RIchardson was attempting to cross over the highway when he was struck by a vehicle.

The Accokeek resident was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The other driver involved remained at the scene and was uninjured.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal crash has been asked to contact investigators by calling (301) 731-4422.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.