Police ID Accokeek Moped Rider Killed Crossing Highway In Charles County

A 52-year-old man in Maryland was killed attempting to cross a busy highway on Monday night while riding his moped, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Indian Head Highway and Manning Road West

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Jamie Richardson has been identified by police investigators as the moped rider who was killed at approximately 9:15 p.m. on April 8 in the area of Indian Head Highway and Manning Road West in Accokeek.

According to investigators, it is believed that RIchardson was attempting to cross over the highway when he was struck by a vehicle.

The Accokeek resident was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The other driver involved remained at the scene and was uninjured.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal crash has been asked to contact investigators by calling (301) 731-4422. 

