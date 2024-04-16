Police ID 81-Year-Old Pedestrian Found Dead With Traumatic Injuries In Upper Marlboro Roadway

Upper Marlboro resident Tomel Burke has been identified as the person who had to be rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from injuries sustained after being struck by a driver shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday night.

At approximately 11:05 p.m. on April 15, officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the area of John Rogers Boulevard and Courtland Lane in Upper Marlboro, where they found Burke suffering from traumatic injuries.

He was rushed to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation, where he later died.

Investigators say that a driver struck Burke in the southbound lanes of John Rogers Boulevard and remained at the scene following the incident. She was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

