Police ID 27-Year-Old Upper Marlboro Woman Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Capitol Heights

A hit-and-run driver is at large after an early-morning crash claimed the life of a 27-year-old woman in Prince George's County, police say.

The hit-and-run remains under investigation. 

Upper Marlboro resident Ayanna Myrick was found unresponsive by members of the Seat Pleasant Police Department shortly before 3:30 a.m. on Monday morning in the are area of Central Avenue and the Capital Beltway after being struck by a driver who fled the area.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver was traveling west on Central Avenue near the Beltway when for unknown reason struck Myrick and did not remain at the scene. They are still working to identify the make and model of the vehicle. 

Anyone with information regarding the fatal hit-and-run or events leading up to it has been asked to contact investigators at the Prince George's County Police Department by calling (301) 731-4422.

