Winter Crash Victim Dead After Fighting For His Life For Months

A man has succumbed to injuries sustained in a car crash last winter after fighting for his life for nearly a year, authorities say.

Tony Wilkerson, 63, died on Monday, Oct. 31 due to injuries sustained in a vehicle crash that occurred on the night of Jan. 2, 2022, according to Prince George's County Police.

Investigators say that Wilkerson was driving in the 9400 block of Piscataway Road when for unknown reasons he crossed the center line and struck a car.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

