Weekend Langley Park Assault Upgraded To Homicide: Police

A weekend assault in Langley Park has been upgraded to a homicide after the victim died several days later, authorities said.

Olivio Vail, 37, was found unresponsive and suffering from trauma outside an apartment building in the 7900 block of 14th Avenue at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, Prince George's County Police said. Vail died from his injuries on Wednesday.

Police are now offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that could lead them to find a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-516-2512. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) online at pgcrimesolvers.com. The case number is 22-0014764.

