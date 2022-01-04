Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Police & Fire

Weekend Langley Park Assault Upgraded To Homicide: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Prince George's Police found the victim unresponsive in front of an apartment building in the 7900 block of 14th Avenue.
Prince George's Police found the victim unresponsive in front of an apartment building in the 7900 block of 14th Avenue. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Prince George's Police

A weekend assault in Langley Park has been upgraded to a homicide after the victim died several days later, authorities said. 

Olivio Vail, 37, was found unresponsive and suffering from trauma outside an apartment building in the 7900 block of 14th Avenue at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, Prince George's County Police said. Vail died from his injuries on Wednesday.

Police are now offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that could lead them to find a suspect in the case. 

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-516-2512. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) online at pgcrimesolvers.com. The case number is 22-0014764.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.