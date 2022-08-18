Uber Driver Killed While Working In Prince George's County Remembered As 'Devoted Family Man'

A fundraiser has been set up for the family of an Uber driver who was killed in an attempted robbery in Prince George's, according to a GoFundMe.

Nesredin Esleiman, 55, of Silver Spring was killed in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Drive, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

Kiayon Strowbridge, 21, was subsequently arrested for the horrific crime and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and related charges.

Esleiman was a "devoted family man" who was "loved by his community," according to friends and family. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

He had previously worked in the United Emirates Embassy in Washington, DC, until 2020, according to the GoFundMe.

To access the GoFundMe for the Esleiman family, click here.

