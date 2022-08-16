Suspect Charged With Murdering Rideshare Driver In Prince George's County

A Temple Hills man has been arrested in connection to the killing of a rideshare driver from Silver Spring, authorities say.

Kiayon Strowbridge, 21, is accused of fatally shooting Nesredin Esleiman, 55, in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Drive in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Prince George's County police.

Esleiman was working as a rideshare driver at the time of his murder, police said.

Officers were called to perform a wellness check on Esleiman, where they found him dead in his vehicle,

The motive for the shooting has been revealed as an attempted robbery, according to investigators.

Strowbridge is charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

