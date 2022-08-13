Silver Spring Rideshare Driver Killed While Working In Temple Hills: Police

A 55-year-old rideshare driver was shot and killed while working in Prince George's County this week, authorities said.

Officers were called to the 5400 block of Chesterfield Drive in Temple Hills for a welfare check when they found Nesredin Esleiman, of Silver Spring, suffering from a gunshot wound inside of a car around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and a motive. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0038272.

