Two Reportedly Suffer Minor Injuries In Crash With Prince George's County Ambulance

Two people were injured after a loaded ambulance was hit by a vehicle in Prince George's County, officials say.

The collision happened at St. Barnabas Road and Branch Avenue around 8:16 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17, according to the Prince George's County Fire Department.

At the time of the collision, the ambulance had a patient on board, officials noted.

A mother and child in the civilian vehicle were reportedly injured in the collision, reports WUSA 9.

There were no reported injuries to the crew or patient on the ambulance.

