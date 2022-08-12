Two Juveniles Charged With Murder In Fatal Prince George's County Gas Station Stabbing: Police

Two minors are facing charges in Maryland after being identified as suspects who allegedly fatally stabbed a gas station clerk in Prince George's County, investigators announced.

A 15-year-old and 12-year-old from Clinton have been arrested and charged in connection to the death of Mount Rainier resident Israel Akingbesote, 37, who was found murdered at approximately 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the 9000 block of Woodyard Road.

Investigators from the Prince George’s County Police Department made note that the 15-year-old is being charged as an adult.

Officers from the department responded to Akingbesote’s workplace on Wednesday morning, where there was a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, investigators said that they found his body with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead several hours later.

The preliminary investigation determined that the two minors stabbed Akingbesote after committing an alleged theft at the gas station, according to a police spokesperson.

Both minors were charged with first-degree murder, assault, and related charges, police said. The 15-year-old is in the custody of the Department of Corrections, and the 12-year-old is being held at a juvenile detention facility.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz made note that so far in 2022, there have been seven juveniles arrested for homicides, marking a troubling trend.

“This is a tragic situation. Two juveniles are now in custody for killing Mr. Akingbesote while he was at work. We have seen far too many juveniles committing violent crimes,” he said.

“Committing violent crimes are serious offenses and we intend to do our part in holding accountable anyone, no matter their age, who breaks the law in this county,” he continued. “We will continue to seek justice for the victims of crime.”

