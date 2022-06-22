Teen Struck By Gunfire Leaving Maryland Laundromat With Mom: Report

A teenager was shot while walking out of an East Riverdale laundromat with his mother, reports NBC Washington.

The boy was shot in the leg twice while leaving the laundromat on the 6600 block of 66th Avenue, off of Riverdale Road shortly before 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 21, the outlet states.

The teen, who was not an intended target of the shooting, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries but was later stabilized.

To read the full report by NBC Washington, click here.

