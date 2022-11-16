Teen Listed In Critical Condition After Stabbing Hyattsville Oversection, Police Say (UPDATED)

Police in Prince George's County are investigating a reported teen stabbing that temporarily tied up traffic near a busy Hyattsville intersection.

First responders from the Hyattsville Police Department responded to Baltimore Avenue near the intersection of Charles Armentrout Drive at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, where there was a reported stabbing involving an unknown suspect.

According to police, the initial investigation determined that two men were walking on the Baltimore Avenue Anacostia River overpass when they came face-to-face, with one man stabbing the other in the chest before fleeing.

The suspect was last seen on foot heading west on Charles Armentrout Drive. The 19-year-old victim walked approximately 300 feet before collapsing on Baltimore Avenue near the intersection.

Paramedics transported the teen to an area hospital, where is is listed in critical condition on Wednesday evening.

The police activity led to lane closures on a small stretch Baltimore Avenue for hours until it was opened at approximately 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

No motive has been developed. It is unclear whether it was a random or targeted incident. No description of the suspect has. been released by investigators.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates as new information is released by the police.

Anyone with information regarding the stabbing has been asked to contact detectives at the Hyattsville Police Department with tips by calling (301) 985-5060.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.