Police & Fire

Suicidal Man Reportedly Shot By Greenbelt Police (DEVELOPING)

David Cifarelli
Greenbelt Police Department
Greenbelt Police Department Photo Credit: Greenbelt Police Department (Facebook)

A suicidal man has reportedly been shot by Greenbelt Police, the department said on Facebook.

Officers responded to a report of a "suicidal object" in the unit block of Plateau Place around 10:29 a.m. on Monday, May 2, police said.

Gunfire was exchanged and an adult male was taken to the hospital for treatment, the department continued. 

There was a heavy police presence in the area as a result. The investigation is ongoing and more details will be provided once they become available. 

