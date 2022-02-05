Suicidal Man Reportedly Shot By Greenbelt Police (DEVELOPING)

A suicidal man has reportedly been shot by Greenbelt Police, the department said on Facebook.

Officers responded to a report of a "suicidal object" in the unit block of Plateau Place around 10:29 a.m. on Monday, May 2, police said.

Gunfire was exchanged and an adult male was taken to the hospital for treatment, the department continued.

There was a heavy police presence in the area as a result. The investigation is ongoing and more details will be provided once they become available.

