Prince George's Daily Voice
Prince George's Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Shooting In Prince George's County Leave 1 Dead, 2 Others Injured

Joe Gomez
Prince Georges County Police Cruiser
Prince Georges County Police Cruiser Photo Credit: Prince Georges County FB

Police in Prince George's County are investigating a shooting that left two men injured and another man dead on Dec. 27.

The shooting happened in the 9900 block of Good Luck Road in Lanham around 4:00 p.m.  Investigators are still unclear as to what incited it. 

Three people were hit in the shooting, according to Prince George's County Police Department, two men were injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition, the third died of his injuries while at the hospital.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the PG County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

