Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Breaking News: 17-Year-Olds Killed At AirBnB Mass Shooting ID'd: Medical Examiner
Police & Fire

Prince George's Man Hit Twice In Fatal New Carrollton Crash: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
The incident happened in the 8400 block of Annapolis Road.
The incident happened in the 8400 block of Annapolis Road. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 58-year-old man from New Carrollton has died in a recent car crash in Prince George's County, authorities said. 

Anthony Charleton was found unresponsive in the road in the 8400 block of Annapolis Road around 11:50 p.m. on Friday, April 15, Prince George's County Police said. 

Initial investigation revealed Charleton was first hit by a car while trying to cross the street, then hit a second time as he laid on the ground, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the first vehicle remained on scene while the second driver was identified and located afterwards. The investigation is ongoing. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-731-4422. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or online at pgcrimesolvers.com. The case number is 22-0018137. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.