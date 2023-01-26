Police Offer $25K Reward After Homeless Man Found Fatally Shot In Lanham

Police are offering a $25,000 reward to identify the suspect responsible for the murder of a 30-year-old man found dead in Lanham, authorities say.

Steven Prescott Sollers was found shot to death in a wooded area in the 7700 block of Finns Lane when police were called for a welfare check around 8:45 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24, according to Prince George's County police.

Sollers was reportedly homeless.

The suspect and motive for the murder of Sollers is currently unknown.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

