Police ID Passenger Killed In Prince George's County After Driver Struck Multiple Vehicles

Police have identified the Oxon Hill man killed in a District Heights crash earlier this month, authorities say.

Corey Forrest, 48, was a passenger in the vehicle that crashed in a parking lot on Pennsylvania Avenue near Brooks Drive, on the night of Friday, July 15, according to Prince George's County police.

The vehicle that Forrest was traveling in left the roadway for unknown reasons and entered the parking lot, striking multiple parked vehicles before coming to a stop.

The driver and Forrest were rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Forrest later succumbed to his injuries on July 19.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 22-0034261.

