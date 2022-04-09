Contact Us
Police ID Boy Killed In Quadruple 7-Eleven Maryland Shooting

Cecilia Levine
PGPD at the scene
PGPD at the scene Photo Credit: PGPD

A 15-year-old boy from Washington DC was killed and three other people wounded – including an employee and another teen — at a 7-Eleven store in Maryland over Labor Day Weekend.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the Saturday, Sept. 3 killing of De’Andre Johnson, Prince George's County police said.

Officers responded to the business on the 1400 block of Ritchie Road around 8 p.m., where they found four people having suffered gunshot wounds.

Johnson died of his injuries and another 15-year-old boy was in critical condition. Two adults were also shot: One has been treated and released from the hospital. The second adult is in stable condition with what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries. One of the adult victims is a store employee.

The preliminary investigation revealed two suspects walked into the convenience store and opened fire before fleeing the scene. At this point in the investigation, this does not appear to be a robbery attempt or a random incident, police said. Investigators are looking into whether any of the individuals in the store were targeted by the shooters.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0042405.

