PGPD Investigating Laurel Murder, $25K Reward Offered

A 20-year-old year man was found dead inside a building in Lauren, authorities say.

Prince George's County police were called to the 13300 block of Edinburgh Lane around 4:30 p.m., Sunday, April 9.

Officers entered the building on the block where they found the body of Kidane Fletcher. A second man was also found shot and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Police are currently trying to identify a suspect or motive for the crime.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

