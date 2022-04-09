Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck By Teen Crossing Busy Maryland Roadway, Police Say

An 82-year-old man was struck and killed by a teen driver attempting to cross a busy Maryland intersection, the Anne Arundel County Police Department announced.

Severn resident George Nelson Monday was crossing the 8100 block of Telegraph Road at approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 when he was struck by a 2012 Ford Fiesta, police said.

At the time of the crash, Nelson was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing, officials noted.

Nelson was treated at the scene by first responders and transported by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department to the University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials noted that the teen - also from Severn - remained at the scene and assisted with the investigation.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

