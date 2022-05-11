One Killed Crashing Into Back Of Disabled Tractor-Trailer On I-95 In Beltsville: State Police

The driver of a Toyota Camry that struck the back of a disabled tractor-trailer on I-95 in Maryland has died, state police announced.

In Prince George’s County, a motorist - whose name or age has not been released - was traveling on I-95 near Route 212 in Beltsville at approximately 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 when the Toyota struck the back of a tractor-trailer, according to investigators.

Police investigators said that the identification of the driver is being held pending the next of kin notification. Troopers and paramedics pronounced the driver dead at the scene. The body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as North Carolina resident Nico McClure, 27. he was uninjured and refused medical treatment at the scene.

Troopers from the College Park Barrack and Forestville Barrack responded to the scene along with personnel from the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division.

The fatal crash led to a temporary closure of several lanes of I-95 on Saturday morning as state police investigated and cleared the scene.

