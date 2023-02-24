Off-Duty Security Guard Killed Outside Popular Temple Hills Business: Police

An off-duty security guard was shot and killed late on Thursday night outside of a Prince George's County skiing rink that he worked at, police say.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 3100 block of Branch Avenue, where there was a reported shooting near DMV All Skate Social in Temple Hills.

Upon arrival, officers found suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The security guard, who was in his 30s and a father of five, was reportedly coming in to work on his off-day to pick up a check.

A call to the DMV All Skate Social on Friday morning was not immediately returned. The business is expected to be closed over the weekend until a new security head can be put in place.

It is unclear who shot the security guard or what the possible motive was. The victim's identity has not been released by the police.

The investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Prince George's County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.