Police & Fire

Multiple Students Arrested After Bringing Guns To Suitland High School

Annie DeVoe
Two students were arrested after bringing a gun to Suitland High School
Two students were arrested after bringing a gun to Suitland High School Photo Credit: Image capture May 2022 © 2022 Google

Two teenagers were arrested on the same day after bringing guns to Suitland High School, authorities say.

Police first arrived at the high school to serve an arrest warrant for a 16-year-old boy who had been wanted for a District Heights carjacking in late June, officials said. A school resource officer located the student around 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 29, and found a gun in the teen's waistband, according to Prince George's County police.

Several hours later around 2 p.m., officers were alerted that a second teen was potentially armed with a gun, police said. Christopher Harris, 18, was located in a hallway and searched and a handgun was found in his backpack.

The 16-year-old has been charged with the original carjacking, as well as multiple gun-related charges including bringing a gun onto school property. Harris has been charged as an adult with multiple gun-related charges.

Both of these incidents remain under active investigation.

