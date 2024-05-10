Ji Tu, 78, and his wife, Li Tu, 72, have been identified by police as the pair found shot to death during on Thursday night.

At around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, officers were called to the 3600 block of Stonehall Drive in Beltsville to conduct a welfare check, where they found two people inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Investigators say that it is believed Ji Tu shot his wife before shooting himself. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

