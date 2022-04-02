Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice
Maryland Teens Who Robbed 5 Innocent Victims At Gunpoint In Custody: Police

Nicole Acosta
Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry Photo Credit: crash71100 Flickr

A pair of Maryland teens who robbed five people at gunpoint in Prince George's County have been arrested, authorities said.

A 13-year-old boy was charged in connection with five armed robberies while a 17-year-old boy was charged with two of those robberies, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

In just over two hours on Wednesday, a total of five citizen armed robberies were reported, police said. Based on initial reports, all were believed to be connected.

Each victim reported seeing the suspects in a black Toyota Camry, police said. No injuries were reported.

The apparent robbing spree started in the 6300 block of Central Avenue in Capitol Heights around 11:20 a.m., and ended in the 750 block of Marlboro Pike in District Heights around 1:30 p.m., according to police.

Shortly after the last robbery, officers spotted the suspected car on Marlboro Pike, police said. Police initiated a pursuit, which ended on Suitland Parkway at Sheridan Street in Southeast Washington, D.C.

The teens were nabbed after bailing out of the car, police said. Officers found two pellet pistols at the scene of the bailout, according to police.

The 13-year-old boy was previously arrested on Nov. 15, 2021, on Marlboro Pike and charged with a gun offense, police said.

Both suspects were charged as juveniles and remain in custody in Washington D.C.

