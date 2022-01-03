Maryland Man Kills Stepson In New Years Day Fight: Police

A man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his stepson in Clinton, according to police.

Marcel Frazier, Sr., 45, has been arrested for fatally shooting his stepson, Aaron Wilson-Frazier, 25, on New Year's Day, according to Prince George's County Police.

Investigators say Wilson-Frazier was gunned down during a fight at the family's home in the 600 block of Plata Street. Police arrived at the scene and found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police subsequently arrested Wilson-Frazier's step-father for the shooting, he is charged with first and second-degree murder.

