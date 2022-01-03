Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Police & Fire

Maryland Man Kills Stepson In New Years Day Fight: Police

Joe Gomez
Email me Read More Stories
Suspected Shooter Marcel Frazier, Sr
Suspected Shooter Marcel Frazier, Sr Photo Credit: Prince George's County

A man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his stepson in Clinton, according to police.

Marcel Frazier, Sr., 45, has been arrested for fatally shooting his stepson, Aaron Wilson-Frazier, 25, on New Year's Day, according to Prince George's County Police.

Investigators say Wilson-Frazier was gunned down during a fight at the family's home in the 600 block of Plata Street. Police arrived at the scene and found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police subsequently arrested Wilson-Frazier's step-father for the shooting, he is charged with first and second-degree murder.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.