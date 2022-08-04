Man Found Dead Inside Car In Evening Suitland Shooting: Police

One person has died in an evening fatal shooting in Suitland, authorities said.

Police responded to the shooting in the 3500 block of Silver Park Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, Prince George's County Police said on Twitter.

Responding officers found an adult male inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS.

