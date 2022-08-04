Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Police & Fire

Man Found Dead Inside Car In Evening Suitland Shooting: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Prince George's Forensic Services
Prince George's Forensic Services Photo Credit: Prince George's Police Department (Twitter)

One person has died in an evening fatal shooting in Suitland, authorities said. 

Police responded to the shooting in the 3500 block of Silver Park Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, Prince George's County Police said on Twitter

Responding officers found an adult male inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.