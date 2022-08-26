Landover Man Found Dead In Maryland Apartment From Body Trauma, Police Say

Know anything?

Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance as they investigate a potential homicide in Prince George’s County.

Landover resident Dameon Broadus, 44, was found dead inside a 75th Avenue apartment on Thursday, Aug. 25 as members of the Prince George's Police Department conducted a welfare check.

At approximately 3:40 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, patrol officers were called to the 3200 block of 75th Avenue for the check, and upon arrival, they located Broadus dead inside the apartment suffering from blunt force trauma to his body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene

No suspects have been identified, nor has a motive, according to investigators.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and prosecution of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact detectives at the Prince George’s Police Department by calling (301) 516-2512.

Tipsters can also anonymously contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.