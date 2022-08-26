Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
  • Fairfax
    serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Breaking News: Father and Stepmother Charged in Connection with 5-Year-Old Child's Death In Capitol Heights
Police & Fire

Landover Man Found Dead In Maryland Apartment From Body Trauma, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The homicide is under investigation in Prince George's County.
The homicide is under investigation in Prince George's County. Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

Know anything?

Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance as they investigate a potential homicide in Prince George’s County.

Landover resident Dameon Broadus, 44, was found dead inside a 75th Avenue apartment on Thursday, Aug. 25 as members of the Prince George's Police Department conducted a welfare check.

At approximately 3:40 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, patrol officers were called to the 3200 block of 75th Avenue for the check, and upon arrival, they located Broadus dead inside the apartment suffering from blunt force trauma to his body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene

No suspects have been identified, nor has a motive, according to investigators.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and prosecution of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact detectives at the Prince George’s Police Department by calling (301) 516-2512.

Tipsters can also anonymously contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.