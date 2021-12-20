Contact Us
Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Return to your home site

Menu

Prince George's Daily Voice serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Breaking News: OMICRON: Vaccinated Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Tests COVID-19 Positive
Police & Fire

Homeless Man Arrested For Murder In District Heights Stabbing: Police

Joe Gomez
Email me Read More Stories
Ernest Lee Miller
Ernest Lee Miller Photo Credit: Prince George's Police

A homeless man wanted for a fatal stabbing in Prince George's county has been taken into custody, according to officials.

The suspect, 56-year-old Ernest Lee Miller, has been charged with the murder of 32-year-old Reco Tyson of District Heights, according to Prince George's County Police.

The fatal stabbing took place on Dec. 15, at around 9:40 pm in the 6600 block of District Heights Parkway, investigators say. Once on scene officers located the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim and suspect were known to each other. The motive remains under investigation.

Miller is charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges. He’s in the custody of the Department of Corrections and is being held on a no-bond status.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.