Homeless Man Arrested For Murder In District Heights Stabbing: Police

A homeless man wanted for a fatal stabbing in Prince George's county has been taken into custody, according to officials.

The suspect, 56-year-old Ernest Lee Miller, has been charged with the murder of 32-year-old Reco Tyson of District Heights, according to Prince George's County Police.

The fatal stabbing took place on Dec. 15, at around 9:40 pm in the 6600 block of District Heights Parkway, investigators say. Once on scene officers located the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim and suspect were known to each other. The motive remains under investigation.

Miller is charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges. He’s in the custody of the Department of Corrections and is being held on a no-bond status.

