Here's What We Know About New Year's Day Double Fatal Incident In Prince George's County

Two people were killed on New Year’s Day in Prince George's County in a domestic incident that also left a child and fourth victim hospitalized, according to police.

At approximately 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton to investigate a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, Prince George's County Police Major David Blazer said that they found two adults with gunshot wounds who were both pronounced dead at the scene. Two others, an adult and a minor, were also located and transported to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Police say that the murders “do not appear to be a random act,” though information about a suspect or motive has not been determined.

“We’re working to determine what happened here. We’re talking to family members to determine what happened, but there is no danger to the community, this was a domestic-related incident,” Blazer said, adding that there were several people inside the home at the time of the fatal incident.

“Any loss of life is terrible, so whether it’s (Jan. 1, Jan. 3), or any other day, it’s senseless,” he continued. “Our concern now is to try to understand what happened here and get to the bottom of that.”

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.